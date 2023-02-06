Overview of Dr. Karan Singh, MD

Dr. Karan Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Orange County Urology in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.