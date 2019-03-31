Dr. Karan Sra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Sra, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Bayou City Dermatology20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 700, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (346) 423-4485Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Karan Sra was very professional, courteous and thorough with the examinations ,answered and explained all my questions.Took care of my immediate issues. Staff at the reception very friendly and her assistant also was courteous and cheerful.Yes, indeed I would recommend Dr. Sra to anyone needing the care of dermotological issues.Beautiful ,clean facility as well. Jayant Patel Houston Tx.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Dr. Sra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sra has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sra speaks German and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.