Overview

Dr. Karan Sra, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey Village, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Sra works at Bayou City Dermatology in Jersey Village, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rosacea and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.