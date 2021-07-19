Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shergill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD
Overview of Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD
Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longs, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Shergill's Office Locations
-
1
Davita90 Cloverleaf Dr, Longs, SC 29568 Directions (843) 399-5275Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Davita1350 Farrow Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 839-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Davita3919 Mayfair St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 448-4920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Carolina Health Specialists-Nephrology945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Independent Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shergill?
Good nephrologist, great doctor. His decision to push for a renal biopsy probably saved my kidneys. Very handsome, but I don't understand why he kept saying he likes a potassium around five.
About Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710088356
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Hospital Gpr
- N/A
- Government Medical College Amritsar
- Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shergill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shergill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shergill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shergill has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shergill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shergill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shergill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shergill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shergill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.