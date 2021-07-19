See All Nephrologists in Longs, SC
Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD

Nephrology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD

Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longs, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Shergill works at Carolina Health Specialists in Longs, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shergill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davita
    90 Cloverleaf Dr, Longs, SC 29568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 399-5275
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Davita
    1350 Farrow Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 839-0966
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Davita
    3919 Mayfair St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 448-4920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Carolina Health Specialists-Nephrology
    945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-5929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Independent Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2021
    Good nephrologist, great doctor. His decision to push for a renal biopsy probably saved my kidneys. Very handsome, but I don't understand why he kept saying he likes a potassium around five.
    — Jul 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD
    About Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710088356
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    • Saint Barnabas Hospital Gpr
    • N/A
    • Government Medical College Amritsar
    • Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    • Nephrology
