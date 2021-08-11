Dr. Karanjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karanjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karanjit Singh, MD
Dr. Karanjit Singh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy General Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1580 Creekside Dr Ste 250, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
After several years of periodic heart rate issues, I asked to be seen by Dr. Singh. He has been the most caring and straightforward physician I have seen.
About Dr. Karanjit Singh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1548332521
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Found
- University of Illinois
- University of Illinois
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.