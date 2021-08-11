Overview of Dr. Karanjit Singh, MD

Dr. Karanjit Singh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy General Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.