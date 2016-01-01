Dr. Karanpreet Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karanpreet Bains, MD
Dr. Karanpreet Bains, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1105 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700020278
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Dr. Bains accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
