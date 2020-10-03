Dr. Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Elmagd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD
Overview of Dr. Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD
Dr. Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANSOURAH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Abu-Elmagd works at
Dr. Abu-Elmagd's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-8876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abu-Elmagd?
This MD saved my life. A Liver transplant followed by a colovesical fistula repair. Great sense of humor. I was a Very high risk patient given my co-morbidities. I'll never be able to express how thankful I am for his saving my life. Thank you Dr. Kareem, John
About Dr. Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1598736902
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANSOURAH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abu-Elmagd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abu-Elmagd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abu-Elmagd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abu-Elmagd works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Elmagd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Elmagd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Elmagd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Elmagd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.