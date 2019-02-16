Overview of Dr. Karel Dicke, MD

Dr. Karel Dicke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, TX.



Dr. Dicke works at Arlington Cancer Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.