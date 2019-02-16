Dr. Karel Dicke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karel Dicke, MD
Dr. Karel Dicke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Dr. Dicke's Office Locations
Metro Hemo Onc906 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 261-4906
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dicke is an excellent example of what other Doctors should aspire to be. 2005 I went to a doctor who followed protocol. Dr. Dicke was recommended by my cousin in 2010. He saved my life not just physically but emotionally. He doesn’t pull punches. Tells you how it is and what’s going to be done. My condition is aggressive. Needless to say I’m still here in 2019. I’m now MBC however, I live a quality life because of a caring Man who is my Doctor, friend & I consider family. Rare, Very Rare
About Dr. Karel Dicke, MD
- Hematology
- English, Dutch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicke has seen patients for Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dicke speaks Dutch.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicke.
