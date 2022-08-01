See All Psychiatrists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Karel Rodriguez Milian, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Hialeah, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karel Rodriguez Milian, MD

Dr. Karel Rodriguez Milian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. 

Dr. Rodriguez Milian works at Healing Touch C&C in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez Milian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Touch C&C Inc
    4385 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 824-0637
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Therapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Karel Rodriguez Milian, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366804072
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
