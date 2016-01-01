Overview

Dr. Karelina Muguercia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Iscm Fac and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Muguercia works at Km Family Physician in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.