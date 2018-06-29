Dr. Sierra-Cintron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karelis Sierra-Cintron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karelis Sierra-Cintron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA.
Collaborative Care of Abington1369 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 884-1776
Dr. Sierra was warm and welcoming, knowledgeable, caring and took the time to get to know me and my problems so she could best help me. She was exceptional! I haven't seen a doctor who took this much time with me and actually cared in decades.
Dr. Sierra-Cintron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sierra-Cintron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra-Cintron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra-Cintron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra-Cintron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra-Cintron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.