Dr. Karen Abrams, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Abrams, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
- 1 180 Post Rd E Ste 208, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-8326
- 2 3 Sylvan Rd S, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-8326
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abrams is an excellent doctor. I give her 5 stars all around based on my experience with her. She is truthful, caring, thoughtful and very smart. She’ll work hard and listens without judgement. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Abrams, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174728604
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
