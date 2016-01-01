Dr. Karen Acker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Acker, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Acker, MD
Dr. Karen Acker, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Acker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Acker's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Infectious Diseases505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
ACN East - Pediatrics505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acker?
About Dr. Karen Acker, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1659647881
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acker works at
Dr. Acker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.