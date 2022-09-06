Dr. Karen Adams-Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams-Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Adams-Ferguson, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Adams-Ferguson, MD
Dr. Karen Adams-Ferguson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Adams-Ferguson works at
Dr. Adams-Ferguson's Office Locations
A Woman's Answer4895 Monroe St Ste 203, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 471-9000
Mercy St Vincent - Regency Park2000 Regency Ct Ste 203, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 471-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
SHE WAS SO CARING AND COMMITTED TO MAKING SURE MY BABY WAS SAFE DURING DELIVERY , I HAD A C-SECTION AND BEFORE Dr. Adams started cutting my baby kicked her foot through my flesh and out of my stomach , you could see her foot sticking out, Dr. Karen reacted quickly to save my life and the life of my daughter I will forever be grateful to her , she is the BEST of the BEST
About Dr. Karen Adams-Ferguson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams-Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams-Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams-Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams-Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams-Ferguson.
