Overview of Dr. Karen Adams-Ferguson, MD

Dr. Karen Adams-Ferguson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Adams-Ferguson works at Z ULTIMATE WOMEN'S CARE in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.