Dr. Karen Agersborg, DO
Dr. Karen Agersborg, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cape May Court House, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cape May Court House11 Village Dr, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Directions (609) 465-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
She was the BEST! Wish i could find her again!Wonderful Dr.
About Dr. Karen Agersborg, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1629069703
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Agersborg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agersborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agersborg speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Agersborg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agersborg.
