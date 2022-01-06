See All Pediatricians in Torrance, CA
Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD

Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UC Davis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Alfonso works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alfonso's Office Locations

    MemorialCare Medical Group - Torrance
    22719 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Ear Ache
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Ear Ache
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr. Alfonso is a great doctor! She's very understanding and listens to your concerns. She takes time with my kids to help them with their health issues! She is very knowledgable. Apart from her role as a doctor she is a nice person. I highly recommend her!
    Marwa — Jan 06, 2022
    About Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1316228729
    Education & Certifications

    • CHOC Children's - Children's Hospital of Orange County
    • UC Davis School of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alfonso has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alfonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alfonso works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alfonso’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfonso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfonso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

