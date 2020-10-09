Dr. Karen Alleyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alleyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Alleyne, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Alleyne, MD
Dr. Karen Alleyne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch.
Dr. Alleyne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alleyne's Office Locations
-
1
Healing Arts of Silver Spring8555 16th St Ste 403, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 585-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alleyne?
Great visit
About Dr. Karen Alleyne, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1689721201
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Coll/met Hospital Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alleyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alleyne accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alleyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alleyne works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alleyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alleyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alleyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alleyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.