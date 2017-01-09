Dr. Karen Allsup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allsup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Allsup, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Allsup, MD
Dr. Karen Allsup, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Allsup works at
Dr. Allsup's Office Locations
-
1
Alamo Ranch Counseling & Wellness Pllc3303 Rogers Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 547-4700
-
2
New Beginnings OB/GYN Assocs11212 State Highway 151 Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 520-7160
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allsup?
My experience with Dr. Allsup was awesome. She was kind and was well informed about the condition no one had ever bothered to go over with me before.
About Dr. Karen Allsup, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871521823
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allsup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allsup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allsup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allsup works at
Dr. Allsup speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Allsup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allsup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allsup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allsup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.