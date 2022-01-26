Dr. Karen Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Altman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Altman, MD
Dr. Karen Altman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Altman works at
Dr. Altman's Office Locations
Karen Altman. M.d. Inc.8733 Beverly Blvd Ste 404, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-8451
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience with a seasoned doctor. She asked pertinent questions and gave great attention to detail . As a person recovering from an automobile accident rollover, I greatly appreciated her kind demeanor and expertise including her attention to my visual issues and concussion. Front office staff very warm and quick! Parking underneath. Office bldg is across from Cedars. They are in Blue Cross Network.
About Dr. Karen Altman, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Neurology
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Altman can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.