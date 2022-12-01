Overview of Dr. Karen Ashby, MD

Dr. Karen Ashby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Ashby works at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.