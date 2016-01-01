Dr. Karen Askari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Askari, MD
Dr. Karen Askari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Memorial Division of Endocrinology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 205A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1361Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Endocrinology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-1345Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Karen Askari, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- New York University School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Universidad Del Norte
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
