Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO

Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.

Dr. Avanesov works at Total Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Avanesov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aging Gracefully Physical Therapy Svc PC
    5500 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 795-3033
  2. 2
    South Nassau Communities Hospital
    1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 632-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nassau University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 30, 2022
    I had a positive experience at my first visit with Dr. Avanesov. He was attentive and thorough in his examination and took the time to review and explain my MRI results. He listened to my concerns and did not rush the visit. As an experienced RN, I found Dr. Avanesov to be professional, knowledgeable and most importantly, willing to take the time needed to allow the patient to ask questions and understand the treatment plan. I would recommend him based on my experience thus far.
    A. Czelusniak — Mar 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO
    About Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629014675
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Avanesov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avanesov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avanesov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avanesov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avanesov has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avanesov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Avanesov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avanesov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avanesov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avanesov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.