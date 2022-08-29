Overview of Dr. Karen Baerenstecher, MD

Dr. Karen Baerenstecher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Baerenstecher works at L. Ehrlich & Associates Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.