Overview of Dr. Karen Baker, MD

Dr. Karen Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Memorial Health Physicians - Lexington Ave in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.