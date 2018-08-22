Dr. Karen Balonze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balonze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Balonze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Balonze, MD
Dr. Karen Balonze, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Balonze works at
Dr. Balonze's Office Locations
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Balonze is thorough caring and compassionate... it took me many years To find a doctor I was comfortable with I wish I had found her sooner
About Dr. Karen Balonze, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balonze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balonze accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balonze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Balonze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balonze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balonze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balonze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.