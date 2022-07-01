Dr. Karen Barasch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Barasch, DO
Overview of Dr. Karen Barasch, DO
Dr. Karen Barasch, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Barasch works at
Dr. Barasch's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barasch?
My first visit with Dr Barasch and couldn't be more pleased with her and the office. Very kind and understanding.
About Dr. Karen Barasch, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
