Overview of Dr. Karen Bates, MD

Dr. Karen Bates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Bates works at Office in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.