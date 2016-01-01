Overview

Dr. Karen Beckerman, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Beckerman works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.