Overview of Dr. Karen Bell, MD

Dr. Karen Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Bell works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.