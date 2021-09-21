Overview

Dr. Karen Berris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Berris works at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.