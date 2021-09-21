See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Karen Berris, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (41)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Karen Berris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Berris works at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Endocrinologists PC
    Associated Endocrinologists PC
32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 855-5620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 21, 2021
    I always in joy my visit with her she is very thorough and explain very thing so I understand every thing
    Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Karen Berris, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902008444
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Berris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berris works at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Berris’s profile.

    Dr. Berris has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Berris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

