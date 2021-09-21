Dr. Karen Berris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Berris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Berris, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Associated Endocrinologists PC32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I always in joy my visit with her she is very thorough and explain very thing so I understand every thing
About Dr. Karen Berris, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902008444
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
