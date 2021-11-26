Overview of Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO

Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Blitz-Shabbir works at Pain Medicine in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.