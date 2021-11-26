Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitz-Shabbir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO
Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Blitz-Shabbir works at
Dr. Blitz-Shabbir's Office Locations
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue Suite 4A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street Suite Kp6, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology1 Harvey Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blitz is an excellent neurologist. She listens, is empathic, has great diagnostic skills and a wicked sense of humor. My visit was very productive. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1275562894
Dr. Blitz-Shabbir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blitz-Shabbir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blitz-Shabbir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blitz-Shabbir works at
Dr. Blitz-Shabbir has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blitz-Shabbir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitz-Shabbir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitz-Shabbir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitz-Shabbir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitz-Shabbir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.