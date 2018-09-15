Overview of Dr. Karen Bontia, MD

Dr. Karen Bontia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Bontia works at Medical & Surgical Clinic of Irving in Irving, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs, Chronic Neck Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.