Dr. Karen Bontia, MD

Neurology
3.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Bontia, MD

Dr. Karen Bontia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Bontia works at Medical & Surgical Clinic of Irving in Irving, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs, Chronic Neck Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bontia's Office Locations

    Medical/Surgical Clinic of Irving - Neurology
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 250, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 253-4270
    North Texas Institute of Neurology & Headache
    5150 Warren Pkwy Bldg 8, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-8184
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 275, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 403-8184
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Chronic Neck Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 15, 2018
    Dr. Bontia, her associates and staff are second to nobody. Everything I needed from my initial evaluation to diagnostic work up to care are all here. Great experience from my MRI to immediate treatment for infusion on the same day.
    — Sep 15, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Karen Bontia, MD
    About Dr. Karen Bontia, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871695924
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Board Certifications
