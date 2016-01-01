Dr. Karen Borsos-Debs, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borsos-Debs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Borsos-Debs, DPM
Overview of Dr. Karen Borsos-Debs, DPM
Dr. Karen Borsos-Debs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Borsos-Debs' Office Locations
Milford Footcare LLC990 Bridgeport Ave, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-2642
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Borsos-Debs, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245205871
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borsos-Debs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borsos-Debs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borsos-Debs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Borsos-Debs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borsos-Debs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borsos-Debs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borsos-Debs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.