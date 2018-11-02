Overview of Dr. Karen Botsoe, MD

Dr. Karen Botsoe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Botsoe works at Associates in Nephrology, S.C. in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.