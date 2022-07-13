Overview

Dr. Karen Box, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Box works at Yavapai Reg Med Cr Phys Cr Fam in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.