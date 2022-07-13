Dr. Karen Box, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Box is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Box, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Box, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Yavapai Regional Medical Center Physician Care1050 Gail Gardner Way Ste 300, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 717-5232
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
My diabetes A1C numbers have been continually climbing the last two years. I met with Dr. Box today. She provided great information, asked me good questions, and listened to my answers. She immediately ordered additional medications, reviewed the suggested priorities on what to focus on, and scheduled follow up lab tests and an appointment. Was very pleased with the first appointment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386693992
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Box has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Box on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
