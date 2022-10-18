Overview of Dr. Karen Bremer, MD

Dr. Karen Bremer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.



Dr. Bremer works at CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE with other offices in Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.