Dr. Karen Bremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Bremer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Bremer, MD
Dr. Karen Bremer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Bremer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bremer's Office Locations
-
1
Chi Health Clinic Dermatology-cumc Bergan Campus7710 Mercy Rd Ste 3000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-0070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alegent Creighton Clinic Midlands11109 S 84th St Ste 5800, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 827-4900
-
3
Alegent Creighton Clinic Neurology Creighton601 N 30th St Ste 5300, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 280-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bremer?
Dr. Bremer was the first neurologist to be able to give me a diagnosis and had the patience to work with me (it took a year or so) and try different meds until I could at least function.I would and have recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Karen Bremer, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972618502
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med|University of Nebraska Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bremer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bremer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bremer works at
Dr. Bremer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bremer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bremer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bremer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bremer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bremer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.