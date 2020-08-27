Dr. Karen Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Broussard, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Broussard, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University.
Locations
Franklin Dermatology Group Plc.740 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-1881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Broussard is an outstanding healthcare partner & advocate! I’d experienced severe stress-induced eczema on the bottoms of my feet, misdiagnosed by my internist & podiatrist. Walking was like walking on glass! After several months of a conservative ointment script approach with no relief, we discussed pricy injections & decided TOGETHER that it was the right choice for me. When my insurance provider balked at the price, she advocated for me with insurance, then gave me the manufacturer contact. Insurance changed their mind based on her advocacy & the manufacturer helped cover a portion of the cost. One year later, insurance denied my claim again; by the time I contacted Franklin Dermatology, they were already filing an appeal on my behalf. Highly recommended!,!
About Dr. Karen Broussard, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1295025229
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard has seen patients for Folliculitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.
