Dr. Karen Brown, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karen Brown, MD

Dr. Karen Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.

Dr. Brown works at Memorial Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Psychiatry
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 2000, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 973-1007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Karen Brown, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558342956
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brown works at Memorial Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

