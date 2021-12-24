Dr. Karen Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.
Memorial Psychiatry929 Gessner Rd Ste 2000, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 973-1007
She's nice and quite brilliant but very, very expensive. Last time I saw her about 15 years ago it was $100 for a 15 minute visit for a refill, and she doesn't take insurance.
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
