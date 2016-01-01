Dr. Karen Bruder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Bruder, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Bruder, MD
Dr. Karen Bruder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Bruder works at
Dr. Bruder's Office Locations
Genesis5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 236-5100Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 2 Tampa General Cir Fl 6, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-8659
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Bruder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
