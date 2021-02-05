Overview of Dr. Karen Catching, MD

Dr. Karen Catching, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Catching works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Sugar Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.