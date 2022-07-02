Dr. Karen Chachu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chachu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Chachu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Chachu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Chachu works at
Locations
-
1
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
-
2
Duke Urology of Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 500, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5075
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chachu?
Dr.Chachu and her staff we’re wonderful. First time visit for a colonoscopy. They made me feel comfortable and explained everything in great detail. Her work was so good, I couldn’t tell I had anything done. I have great quality pictures from the procedure. Absolutely no pain or discomfort of any kind afterwards, I feel wonderful. I don’t know how often I have too have this done, but I will be requesting her ever time. She was the nicest and sweetest doctor I have ever meet.
About Dr. Karen Chachu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871727396
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chachu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chachu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chachu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chachu works at
Dr. Chachu has seen patients for Gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chachu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chachu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chachu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chachu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chachu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.