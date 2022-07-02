Overview

Dr. Karen Chachu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Chachu works at Duke Raleigh Emergency Medicine in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.