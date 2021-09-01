Dr. Karen Chang-Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang-Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Chang-Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Chang-Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Chang-Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Associates224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 480S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 685-7744Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang-Chen?
Honestly, one of the best Doctors that I have ever met. She is smart and kind and very encouraging and helpful. Great bedside manner. Recommend her 1000%.
About Dr. Karen Chang-Chen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1508916495
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang-Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang-Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang-Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang-Chen works at
Dr. Chang-Chen has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang-Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang-Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang-Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang-Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang-Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.