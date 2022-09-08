Dr. Karen Chapel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Chapel, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Chapel, MD is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Thomas A Chapel, MD2814 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 561-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chapel allowed me to come in on short notice due to an infected bump. She is so kind and caring and provided relief. She and her staff are Covid conscious about everything they do- true professionals that care
About Dr. Karen Chapel, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapel.
