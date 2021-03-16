Dr. Karen Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Chapman, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Chapman, MD
Dr. Karen Chapman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of Virginia Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chapman's Office Locations
Karen L. Chapman MD Facs.1750 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 953-5800
Cape Surgery Center1941 Waldemere St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Her skill is remarkable. Other doctors remark on how well a repair was completed under an eye.
About Dr. Karen Chapman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1275534182
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- U Va Sch Med
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Eyelid Surgery, and more.
