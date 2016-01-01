Overview of Dr. Karen Cheng, MD

Dr. Karen Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Cheng works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.