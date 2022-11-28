Dr. Karen Chernoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chernoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Chernoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Chernoff, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Chernoff works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son to see Dr. Chernoff because he had a skin rash that no other dermatologist could diagnose and treat. However, as soon as she looked at his skin she diagnosed him immediately and came up with a treatment plan. I cried tears of joy because my son was itchy and miserable for weeks. The treatment worked and he was back to his normal self in a month. She gave my son a new lease on life which brought back his confidence and self esteem. Thank you, Dr. Chernoff!!!
About Dr. Karen Chernoff, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982846812
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chernoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chernoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chernoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chernoff works at
Dr. Chernoff has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chernoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chernoff speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernoff.
