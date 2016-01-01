Dr. Karen Coblens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coblens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Coblens, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Coblens, MD
Dr. Karen Coblens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Coblens' Office Locations
Dr. Coblens' Office Locations
Danbury Medical Group132 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-1979
Danbury Medical Group LLC100 Reserve Rd Ste A4, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 702-2173
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Coblens, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063479848
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
