Overview of Dr. Karen Coblens, MD

Dr. Karen Coblens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Coblens works at Danbury Medical Group in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.