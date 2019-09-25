Dr. Karen Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Collins, MD
Dr. Karen Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Womancare PC1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 221-4900Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
- 2 1051 Perimeter Dr Ste 150, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 221-4300
WomanCare, PC216 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 221-4400Monday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pmSaturday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins is very caring and takes time to listen.
About Dr. Karen Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1114940236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
