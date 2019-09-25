Overview of Dr. Karen Collins, MD

Dr. Karen Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at WomanCare PC in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.