Overview of Dr. Karen Columbus, MD

Dr. Karen Columbus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Columbus works at Redbank Surgery Center in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.