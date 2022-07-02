See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO

Internal Medicine
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Connally-Frank works at One Medical Seniors in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Seniors - Meeker
    13940 W Meeker Blvd Ste 133, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 346-7065
  2. 2
    Iora with One Medical - Sun City Bell
    10001 W Bell Rd Ste 105, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 346-7065
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Restless Leg Syndrome
Headache
Sleep Apnea
Restless Leg Syndrome
Headache
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Restless Leg Syndrome
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Sleep Apnea
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bell's Palsy
Bladder Diseases
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Infections
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Valley Fever
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 02, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Connally-Frank for about 25 years. She took care of my mother for many years. My husband is a patient also. She is totally caring, compassionate, perceptive, and knowledgeable. She is very easy to talk with and her staff reflects her values. I highly recommend her.
    PamWS — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Karen Connally-Frank, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952355042
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent's Hosp &amp; Hlth Care Inc|St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital
    • St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, IN
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
