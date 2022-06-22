Dr. Karen Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Connolly, MD is a Dermatologist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Dr. Connolly works at
Locations
Memorial Sloan Kettering136 MOUNTAINVIEW BLVD, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (908) 542-3395Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Connolly & Her Staff were Excellent! She explained in Depth the Whole Mohrs Procedure before & after. The procedure was Painless & Performed Professional. A Shout out to Nurse Megan. She was Caring & made me feel Comfortable with the Procedure. I 100% recommend Dr Connolly.
About Dr. Karen Connolly, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1801116389
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Henry Ford Hlth Scis Ctr/Henry Ford Hosp
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
